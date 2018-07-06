Nigerian ‘drug supplier’ dies after accidentally pulling trigger of gun during scuffle with cops

Michael was rushed to the Asian hospital in Faridabad, where he succumbed to his injuries. (Representational) Michael was rushed to the Asian hospital in Faridabad, where he succumbed to his injuries. (Representational)

A Nigerian national, who was allegedly a drug supplier, died on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after his gun went off during a scuffle with police personnel in Faridabad, who were on his tail. An accomplice, who was with him at the time of the incident, has been arrested.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Charles Michael, while his accomplice has been identified as Ihcheekoo Ihnnocha. The incident took place 2 – 3 am.

“The crime branch Sector 17 in Gurgaon had been working on a case related to drug supply and was pursuing some leads procured through police sources. Around 2 am, they alerted us about a Nigerian drug supplier travelling to Faridabad in a cab,” Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police, said.

On the basis of the information, police set up a checkpoint at Modern Vidya Niketan (MVN) in Faridabad and intercepted the vehicle when it came into sight.

“The vehicle was an OLA cab whose driver was a Delhi resident. One of the men in the passenger seat was apprehended immediately, but the other escaped and ran into the bushes, firing at police personnel who tried to chase him down.” the PRO said.

“The police party eventually managed to surround him but, amid the scuffle that ensued as they tried to take him into custody, his own weapon went off and he was injured,” he added.

Michael was rushed to the Asian hospital in Faridabad, where he succumbed to his injuries. He had been living in Faridabad’s Green Field colony on rent, police said.

“One pistol and two live cartridges were seized from the two men, who were also found to be in possession of a brown narcotic substance,” Singh said.

“A case has been registered in this regard at Suraj Kund police station and an investigation is underway,” he added.

