NIA terror case: US national VanDyke returns to Delhi, seeks release of seized items

US national Matthew VanDyke returned to Delhi on Friday, after a month in the United States, and moved a court seeking the release of his personal articles seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

VanDyke is among seven foreign nationals — including six Ukrainians — arrested by the NIA in March at various airports in India for allegedly training insurgent-linked groups in Myanmar.

The seven walked out of Tihar Jail in late September after the court allowed them to travel to their respective countries and meet their families for a month. They were directed to return by October 23, when the case was scheduled to be heard.