NIA takes over probe into Sunjwan terror attack ahead of PM Modi’s Jammu visit

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the April 22 Sunjwan attack case, in which a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer was killed and nine others were injured in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Sources said the agency has re-registered the first information report (FIR) lodged in the matter by the Jammu police earlier under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“We have taken over the case following directions from MHA,” an NIA spokesperson said.

Two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu on April 24, the police and security forces killed two suspected Pakistani terrorists “wearing suicide vests” during a nearly five-hour encounter near the Sunjwan military station in the Jammu region. This was the first official visit of the prime minister to Jammu and Kashmir since the state was split into two Union territories in August 2019.

The encounter led to the killing of an assistant sub-inspector of the CISF, identified as S P Patel, as the terrorists fired at a bus carrying security personnel.

The handover of the case to NIA comes even as the Jammu police investigations found that the slain terrorists spoke to their handlers in Pakistan in Pashto leading to speculations that they were either from Afghanistan or were from a region in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan.

Following the encounter, two Kashmir residents, suspected to be overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad, were taken into custody by the Jammu police. The police claimed the slain terrorists had infiltrated to launch an attack on the eve of the PM’s visit.

Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police (ADGP) for Jammu, said that earlier they were looking for two more conspirators involved in the planning and transportation of the terrorists from Sapwal near the international border in Samba district to Jammu.

According to one of the arrested persons, the slain terrorists spoke in Pashto, the ADGP told reporters earlier. “During the investigation, the police, based on technical analysis, succeeded in effecting the arrest of Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh of Mir Mohalla village in south Kashmir’s Tral, who had facilitated the stay of terrorists in Jalalabad area of Jammu,” Singh said.

On the disclosure of Shafiq, Singh said, another man, Mohammad Iqbal Rather of Malwan village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, in whose residence at Jalalabad the terrorists had taken shelter, was also detained.

The ADGP said that the police had zeroed in on Shafiq who was working at a walnut factory in Narwal, an area not far from Sunjwan’s Jalalabad area where the encounter took place on Friday morning.

Singh said Shafiq’s brother Asif had created an ID on Telegram (social media app) by the name of “Pagal jamaat” through which the former contacted the Pakistan-based Jaish commander codenamed “Veer”, who asked him to “take home some suicide attackers brought by someone from Jammu”, he said. Though the Jaish commander did not disclose name, the ADGP said that police have identified him as Bilal Ahmed Beig of Kokernag in Anantnag based on technical analysis and other evidence.

Following directions, Bilal had set out from Pulwama on the morning of April 20 and reached Jammu the same evening and stayed at Transport Nagar there, the ADGP said. Around midnight, he left for Sapwal in Samba district where he picked up both the terrorists in a truck and moved towards Jammu’s Jalalabad area.

At Jalalabad, Shafiq took the terrorists to his house where they stayed the whole day and discussed the plan with their handlers in Pakistan, he said. “When Shafiq was made to hear Pashto, he immediately recognised the language of the terrorists which indicate that they were either from an area of Pakistan border near Afghanistan or Afghanistan itself,” he said.

The plan was to take them to the nearest security location and inflict maximum casualties on the security forces, to sabotage the PM’s April 24 visit to Palli village in Samba district, the ADGP said.