NIA probe finds gangsters targeting Punjabi singers for social media boost to fund terror

Gangsters based in Canada, Punjab and even inside jails are allegedly threatening Punjabi singers to release exclusive songs on YouTube channels run by their associates and using the money generated from views to procure illegal weapons from abroad for targeted killings in India, sources said citing a National Investigation Agency (NIA) draft chargesheet.

Expected to be filed in court in March, the draft chargesheet has been prepared in connection with three cases involving gangsters and their nexus with terror groups based in foreign countries.

“The NIA has registered three cases since August 2022. Several people, including kabaddi players, have been booked for their alleged involvement in terror and criminal activities, such as targeted hits and extortion,” an NIA spokesperson said.

Last year, the NIA had lodged a first information report (FIR) against Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the United States (US)-based founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and others for supporting the Khalistan movement or the fight for a sovereign Sikh state in Punjab.

The Delhi Police had later lodged two cases against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar, as well as their rivals Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet alias Budha. These FIRs were transferred and re-registered by the NIA after it received information about members from both gangs procuring illegal weapons from abroad for targeted killings in Delhi and other states. The NIA started its investigation in the three cases and raided over 150 spots in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

“So far, the NIA has arrested nearly 26 persons, including six jailed gangsters. It seized several incriminating documents, illegal weapons and crores of rupees from the accused after the raids. The gangsters were allegedly motivating and recruiting youth for terror activities through social media. The gangsters were also using social media to publicise their crimes to create fear among the public,” sources said.

The probe agency also questioned a number of Punjabi singers, kabaddi players, businesspersons and persons who were allegedly threatened by gangsters or their associates.

“The NIA questioned all Punjab-based singers to ascertain the reason for the association between gangsters and singers. Singers Mankirt Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon, B Praak, Afsana Khan, Jenny Johal and Gulab Sidhu were questioned at NIA offices in Delhi and Chandigarh,” the sources said, adding that some singers were “sympathizers” of the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

The NIA learnt that the gangsters would “associate” with the singers after inviting them for a complimentary performance at one of their associates’ functions. Some singers claimed they had not been paid by the gangsters for the exclusive songs or videos.

“Over a period of time, the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs realised that they could earn clean money due to nearly one million views on exclusive songs released by Punjabi singers on YouTube channels. All they had to do was threaten the singers,” a source said.

The source added, “The NIA found that one of the singers had met Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s cousin Gurlal Brar, who wanted a song for a YouTube channel. Gurlal, a close aide of Bishnoi, was murdered outside a discotheque in Chandigarh in 2021. Bishnoi’s gang allegedly murdered Youth Congress district leader Gurlal Pahalwan in Faridkot to avenge the murder of Goldy’s cousin. The NIA also found crucial evidence against the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, who are working for Canada-based ‘designated terrorist’ Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla and Pakistan-based Rinda,” sources said.

Last week, the NIA had arrested six men, including a close associate of Arshdeep, after raiding 76 locations in seven states, including Delhi.

“The NIA arrested six men, including Lucky Khokhar alias Denis, a close associate of Arshdeep. The investigation revealed that Lucky was working for Arshdeep, who has been involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, improvised explosive device (IEDs), etc., across international and Indian borders for several Khalistani terror outfits, including the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation. Lucky had carried out recruitment for Arshdeep and had received funds for carrying out terror activities. Lucky had also provided arms and ammunition to Arshdeep’s associates in Punjab. These arms were used in the recent Jagraon killing,” the spokesperson added.

A 45-year-old was gunned down in his house by two assailants in a Jagraon village in January. In a purported Facebook post, Arshdeep had claimed responsibility for the murder.