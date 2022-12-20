scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

NIA files chargesheet against five for radicalisation and recruitment of youth to CPI(Maoist) cadres

According to NIA, the case was initially registered by the Peddabayalu police station of Visakhapatnam and was later reregistered by NIA on June 3 this year. "The case was registered based on the complaint filed regarding the recruitment of one Radha to the cadres of CPI (Maoist).

The National Investigation Agency Monday filed a chargesheet against five people before the NIA Special Court in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada in a case related to the radicalisation and recruitment of youth to the CPI (Maoist) cadres, a proscribed organisation.

According to NIA, the case was initially registered by the Peddabayalu police station of Visakhapatnam and was later reregistered by NIA on June 3 this year. “The case was registered based on the complaint filed regarding the recruitment of one Radha to the cadres of CPI (Maoist). The allegation in the complaint indicated that the accused persons Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna, and Chukka Shilpa motivated Radha to join the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and subsequently radicalised and recruited her to the proscribed organisation, CPI(Maoist), under the leadership of underground Maoists, R K (since deceased), Uday, and Aruna,” a spokesperson of NIA said.

“Investigation has revealed that the accused persons; Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna, and Chukka Shilpa had indeed attracted gullible young girls to CMS on the pretext of social work. Later, depending on their dedication to the organisation, such girls would be identified and sent to the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist). The investigation has also revealed that the accused persons had recruited a few other girls to the CPI (Maoist) and had attempted to recruit many others,” the spokesperson added.

“The investigation has also revealed that the accused Devendra had taken Radha to the forests under the pretext of rendering medical assistance to someone and that Uday and Aruna coerced the missing girl Radha to join the proscribed organisation. The role of the CMS, an organisation, and other leaders of CMS, in the larger conspiracy, is being probed into. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” the spokesperson said.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:03:46 am
