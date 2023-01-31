scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
NIA files chargesheet against man with ‘Islamic State links’

The accused, Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad, was arrested on August 8 after searches were conducted at his premises in Batla House in a case pertaining to “online and on-ground activities of the ISIS” registered by the agency on June 25.

The National Investigation Agency (file)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against a first-year engineering student, who was arrested last year from Southeast Delhi’s Batla House on charges of being an active member of the Islamic State (IS) and for collecting funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad.

“The NIA has filed a chargesheet against one Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad in the NIA special court, Patiala House Court, on Tuesday in connection with a case which pertains to a conspiracy hatched by ISIS and members of ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organization, for the propagation of ISIS ideology and to raise funds for the organisation,” an NIA spokesperson said.

“During investigations, it has been established that the accused Ahmad raised funds for ISIS and sent these to his Syria-based ISIS handlers through cryptocurrency channels. He has been chargesheeted under sections of criminal conspiracy and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” the spokesperson said.

“Investigations have also revealed that Ahmad conspired with an ISIS handler and others for the propagation of the ISIS ideology, with the ultimate objective to radicalise the Indian youth and recruit them for ISIS,” the spokesperson said.

Ahmad, a resident of Bihar’s Patna, is a first-year engineering student and was enrolled in a leading university in Delhi, officials said.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 15:35 IST
