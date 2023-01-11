NIA arrests liquor supplier for supplying arms and logistics support to Davinder Bambiha gang

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this week arrested a man from Haryana’s Sirsa for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition and logistics support to the Davinder Bambiha gang before and after the crimes committed by it.

A spokesperson of NIA said the agency arrested Chhotu Ram Bhaat, a resident of Chautala village in Sirsa, who was the “key logistics provider to the gangsters”, on January 9. “He was acting as a weapons supplier and was also providing hideouts to the gangsters of the Bambiha group before and after the crimes,” said the spokesperson.

Officials said Bhaat is a local liquor supplier in Sirsa and he was earlier allegedly involved in the killing of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin.

“On December 21, NIA conducted searches at two locations in Sirsa, including the house of Chhotu Bhaat, to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapon suppliers based in India and abroad. A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in August, last year,” the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, it was a part of NIA’s crackdown on top gangsters and their weapons suppliers based in Haryana and Punjab in general.

“The arrest is aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of Bambiha-led terror-criminal syndicate. They were taking advantage of the border location of their hideout with Punjab. Further, investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure,” the spokesperson added.

“NIA investigations are aimed at identifying critical elements of the support infrastructure of terror-criminal syndicate and subsequently, taking decisive action against those involved,” the spokesperson added.