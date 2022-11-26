NIA sends team to AIIMS Delhi to probe server breakdown after issues on third consecutive day

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sent a team to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Friday to investigate the server breakdown at the premier institute after it failed to start for the third consecutive day, officials said.

According to official sources, officers of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are already probing the incident. “A team from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) also reached the institute to look into the matter,” said sources.

On the advice of the probe agencies involved, the internet services at AIIMS will remain blocked. Official sources said that all clinical and diagnostic departments have been requested to deploy additional manpower resources (faculty, residents, scientists, project staff and other staff), irrespective of the unit, to help the large number of people in the OPD and diagnostic areas and to ensure that all patients coming to AIIMS to avail these services are duly attended to, with the least possible waiting time or difficulty.

Meanwhile, the institute on Friday issued another statement saying that the Investigation into the incident and efforts to restore digital patient care services are underway. “Actions to prevent such attacks are being planned. We hope to be able to restore the affected activities soon. All patient care services, including lab services, continue to be managed manually,” the statement read.