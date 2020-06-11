NHRC team to visit LNJP hospital in Delhi for on-spot inspection of COVID-19 treatment facilities

Lok Naik Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government. Archive photo Lok Naik Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government. Archive photo

A team of the National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC), led by its member Jyotika Kalra, is slated to visit the LNJP Hospital on Thursday for an on-spot inspection in the wake of allegations of mismanagement in handling the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The panel had sent notices to the Health Ministry and the Delhi government on Wednesday over the pandemic situation in the national capital, and asked them to submit a report in 10 days on heathcare facilities and related issues.

“A team of the National Human Rights Commission, led by its member Jyotika Kalra will visit LNJP Hospital in Delhi around 3 pm today for an on-spot inspection of the facilities in the wake of allegations that there is mismanagement and coronavirus patients are being denied admission and treatment,” a senior official of the NHRC said.

The five-member NHRC team also comprises an assistant registrar (law), a DSP, an inspector and a doctor on the panel of the commission, he said.

The rights panel had sent notices to the Centre and the Delhi government on a complaint filed by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Over the past several weeks many families have alleged that some hospitals have denied admission to patients despite availability of beds, among other issues.

