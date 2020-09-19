NHRC notice to UP Police over missing Ghaziabad businessman

The family tried contacting him and conducted a manual search before approaching police.

Two and a half months after the disappearance of a 36-year-old Ghaziabad builder, Uttar Pradesh police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case. Special Task Force teams from Meerut and Noida, apart from Ghaziabad Police, have been investigating the incident. On June 26, builder Vikram Tyagi allegedly disappeared from near his residence at Raj Nagar, and his vehicle was found abandoned in Muzaffarnagar the following day.

“We have not found anything substantial from the CCTV footage, but we definitely have some leads in the case. Several people have been questioned and the investigation has spread to different parts of West UP. We are possibly in the right direction. There are multiple teams working on the case. We had found a blood sample in the car which belonged to Vikram Tyagi,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, SHO, Sihani Gate. Police believe an attempted carjacking could be a reason behind the disappearance.

The National Human Rights Commission Thursday responded to a petition by Vishnu Kumar Gupta, a resident of the same area as the victim. In the petition, he appealed that the case be transferred to a higher authority in the event it is not solved soon.

“Transmit a copy of the complaint to the concerned authority, calling for a report within four weeks. In case the report is not received within the stipulated time, the commission shall be constrained to invoke coercive process u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 for personal appearance of the concerned authority,” said NHRC in its response.

On June 26, the businessman was returning home in his Innova Crysta when his phone was “switched off” after 7.45 pm. The family tried contacting him and conducted a manual search before approaching police. The vehicle was found the following day in Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli, nearly 100 km from his last known location at Gaur Cascades in Raj Nagar Extension. He was handling a family-run-business in construction and contracting.

