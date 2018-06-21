NHRC notice to Rajasthan, Haryana on deforestation in Aravallis

The notice was issued to Haryana government along with the government of Rajasthan. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) The notice was issued to Haryana government along with the government of Rajasthan. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan on the deforestation in the Aravalli Hills — the reason behind increasing duststorms and air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports that “massive deforestation in Aravalli hills for business interest” is causing health concerns, the NHRC commission sent the notice.

As per reports, open forest cover in the Aravallis has decreased in the last three decades, while scrub has increased by 5.7 per cent, making it almost barren. “The Commission has observed that the gravity of the issue demands effective measures by the authorities concerned to stop degradation of the hills. Heavy vegetation can create a green barrier against the sand storms, and prevent further deterioration. The citizens and public authorities must become more sensitive towards protecting the ecosystem around the mountains, which has always protected them,” NHRC said in a statement.

The notice has been issued to the Chief Secretaries of the two states and Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, seeking their response on the matter within six weeks.

