NHAI asked to pay Rs. 2 crore compensation for failing to comply with environmental obligations for highway project

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a compensation amount of Rs. 2 crore on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for failing to comply with dust control measures and take up plantation while working on a stretch of the highway from Mukarba Chowk to the Singhu border.

The applicant had said NHAI had failed to comply with its environmental obligations and that construction work on the highway had resulted in dust generation at Khampur village in Delhi, Palla Mod, and Singhola Mod. The application also said that for trees cut for the highway, the plantation was claimed to have been done at Garhi Mandu around 26 km away from Khampur, which does not help mitigate the dust generated in places where trees have been cut.

Last year, NGT had asked for a report on the matter from a joint committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Environment Department of Delhi. The joint committee’s report said that no dust mitigation measures were taken by NHAI at Khampur village, Palla Mod, and Singhola Mod. The report also said, “NHAI has not carried out plantations at the project site in spite of the availability of land at many places. This is the gross violation of the condition stipulated in the clearance issued.”

The NGT order issued recently also notes that the joint committee’s report “shows massive violations of Guidelines of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways titled ‘Green Highways, Policy, 2015’ for plantation, transplantation, beautification and maintenance.” The guidelines recommend plantation patterns along highways.

The order also states NHAI is bound to take remedial measures for dust mitigation during construction and operation phases which include covering of construction material, water sprinkling at regular intervals, plantation, and air quality monitoring.

The compensation of Rs. 2 crore that NHAI is required to deposit with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Haryana, is to be used for restoration measures in the area by taking up suitable plantations. The NGT’s order stated: “NHAI will be free to recover the amount from erring officers/contractors following due process of law.”

NHAI has also been directed to prepare an action plan with the approval of the joint committee and execute it within three months.