NHAI invites tenders for flyovers at Bilaspur Chowk, Manesar on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Traffic problems at Bilaspur chowk and Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur highway may soon be reduced with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) planning the construction of flyovers at both points.

Elaborating on this, Gurgaon Member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh said that the NHAI has invited tenders for the same and these will be given “final shape” by September when the work will be started.

“The NHAI has invited tenders for the construction of an elevated road at Manesar and a flyover at Bilaspur Chowk. The tender will be given final shape by September and the work will be started soon after that. Once the tender process is over, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for the project,” said Singh.

“There has been significant traffic pressure at Bilaspur Chowk and Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway. I have been in constant touch with the Union Road and Transport Minister for construction of flyovers at both these points but the plans were delayed due to a dispute with the company that built the highway,” he said.

According to officials from NHAI, the flyover at Bilaspur chowk will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 23 crore, while that at Manesar will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 90 crore.

“Once these plans are completed, the journey between Delhi and Jaipur will become even easier,” said the MP.