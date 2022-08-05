NHAI hikes toll fee at Sohna elevated road

The National Highways Authority of India has increased the toll fees for commuters using the Sohna elevated road. The new rates will be applicable from Thursday.

As per the new tariffs, a car user at Ghamroj toll plaza will now have to pay Rs 115 for a trip that earlier cost Rs 45. Highway officials said that the rate has been revised following the opening of phase one of the project on July 11. The authority had earlier opened phase two on April 1.

As per the new rates, fee for a single car trip on the highway is Rs 115, while a return trip will cost Rs 175. A light commercial vehicle will have to pay Rs 175 while for a bus or a truck, the cost will be Rs 400 per trip. The monthly pass for 50 trips will cost Rs 3,915. However, the local pass for cars and jeeps for people living within 20 km limit will remain Rs 315 per month, said officials.

NHAI officials said that the rate was revised after the entire elevated highway was opened to traffic. Earlier, a 13-km stretch was available to the commuters for which they paid the toll fees, but now the entire 22 km road is opened to traffic for commuters, said the officials.

“The toll fee has been revised and rate is higher because most of this road is elevated and this entails higher toll fees,” said a senior NHAI official.

The Sohna elevated road project has two parts. The first package – an 8.94 km elevated section from Subhash Chowk to a point beyond Badshahpur – was opened for commuters on July 11. The second 12.72 km long stretch from Badshahpur to Sohna was earlier opened for traffic on April 1, 2022.

The elevated road project has been designed to provide signal-free and seamless connectivity between Gurgaon and Sohna. The elevated road stretch will also connect to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway through an interchange at Alipur.