Delhi: NGT suspends clearance for ‘city’s tallest building’

The National Green Tribunal Thursday suspended the environment clearance granted for the construction of the ‘tallest building in Delhi’, a 37-floor residential high-rise near Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, saying approval for it was given “without application of mind”.

Observing the project does not appear to be viable, the tribunal noted that the ‘carrying capacity’ of the area to sustain such a building has not been conducted. “…the air and noise levels are already beyond permissible limits, the building is located very close to reserve forest, river Yamuna, premier educational institutions and hospitals and areas with high traffic density…,” it observed.

The project area in Civil Lines was part of the 3.05 hectares of land the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had acquired from the Defence Ministry in 2001. The station was built on 1 hectare of land and the rest was given to Young Builders Pvt. Ltd.

NGT has asked for an independent evaluation on the project viability by a panel comprising those from Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, among others. It has sought a report within two months. The developer has been restrained from further activity until July 9.

