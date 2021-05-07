NGT Registrar General Ashu Garg dies of Covid-19

National Green Tribunal Registrar General Ashu Garg passed away due to Covid-19.

Garg’s demise was announced by Administrative Civil Judge Shirish Aggarwal in his order on Friday.

Garg did his BA.LLB.(Hons.) from Amity Law School in 2005. Subsequently, he did his LLM from Kurukshetra University. He is also holder of Post Graduate Diploma in Intellectual Property Rights from Indian Law Institute, Delhi and Post Graduate diploma in Cyber Laws from Amity Law School, Delhi.

Garg has worked as Law Researcher with the Delhi High Court. He joined Delhi Judicial Service in 2007 and was promoted to Delhi Higher Judicial Service in November, 2019. As a Judicial Officer, he has worked as Civil Judge, Metropolitan Magistrate, Additional Senior Civil Judge/Judge Small Causes Court, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Central), Delhi. He was last posted as Additional Sessions Judge, Delhi.

Garg joined the NGT as Registrar General, National Green Tribunal (Principal Bench), New Delhi on January 14, 2020.

In Delhi, a Metropolitan Magistrate Kamran Khan and Family Judge Kovai Venugopal have lots their lives due to Covid-19.