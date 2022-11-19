NGT orders realtor to pay Rs 10 cr for illegally felling trees on forest land in Faridabad

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a real estate company to pay a compensation of Rs 10 crore for illegally cutting over 500 trees on five acres of protected forest land in Faridabad.

In the order passed earlier this week, the tribunal said that it fixed the compensation for such violation taking the value of each tree at Rs 2 lakh. “…to the effect that there are violations in cutting of trees and other activities, the status of deemed forest needs to be duly restored. Compensation needs to be recovered for illegal cutting of trees. It is undisputed that about 500 trees have been cut,” the order read.

The tribunal added that apart from the compensation and liability to restore the forest land, the company will be required to do afforestation to the extent of ten times in consultation with the divisional forest officer, Faridabad within three months.

The petition was filed by a Faridabad resident against a Hyderabad-based real estate developer against the cutting of trees in Sarai Khawaja village in Faridabad. The applicant stated that trees had been cut in violation of an earlier order of the tribunal holding the area to be ‘deemed forest’ and without requisite clearances. It stated that an FIR had been filed by the forest department in January 2020, but the cutting of trees continued.

In April 2022, the tribunal had sought a factual report from divisional forest officer (Faridabad), district magistrate (Faridabad) and the State Pollution Control Board. The action-taken report filed on November 14 acknowledged that the area in question is deemed forest.

According to the order, the report said, “That land in question is Gair Mumkin Pahar (uncultivable hilly area) and is closed under general section 4 of Punjab Land Preservation Act wherein tree felling without permission from the divisional forest officer is prohibited. The felling of trees caused at the land in question without obtaining permission for the same. Therefore, FIR no. 24 dated 10.01.2020 was lodged with police station Suraj Kund.”

The report added that as per the report of range forest officer, Faridabad, the total number of trees found cut on the spot include 448 trees of undersize miscellaneous species, 43 trees of miscellaneous species and one safeda tree.

Advertisement

“…instructions have been issued to the concerned official/persons to ensure that no development work shall be taken up at the impugned site, no standing trees shall be cut and no third-party rights be created in the project on the basis of licence in question,” the report further said.

The NGT order said that “the project proponent, M/S SVC and Lahari has filed response on November 15, 2022, contesting the report.” It said that the project proponent has inter alia stated that the issue has been earlier dealt with in two cases and thus this petition should not be entertained.

The tribunal, however, cited a Supreme Court judgment of earlier this year in July stating that “the issue of area being deemed forest now stands concluded by the judgment…”.