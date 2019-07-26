NGT nod for plan to store water in Yamuna floodplains

A pilot project that “could change the water scenario of Delhi” by storing overflowing water from the Yamuna in its floodplains received a final go-ahead Thursday, with clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Advertising

The project, headed by the state irrigation and flood control department, involves the creation of a “mega reservoir” between Palla and Wazirabad, comprising small ponds. Farmers willing to lease land for the project would be paid Rs 77,000 per acre annually.

“This has cleared the way for Delhi to serve as a role model for the rest of the country on water conservation and groundwater recharge,” a statement released by the Chief Minister’s office said.

“The project is set to see the light of day due to continuous and tireless efforts of CM Arvind Kejriwal… (He) personally met every authority to get the project cleared,” it added.

Advertising

The statement added all approvals were received within 45 days, including clearance from the Upper Yamuna River Board, Central Ground Water Board and the Central Water Commission.

The project is spread over 1,000 acres of land, but the pilot will be done on an area of around 50 to 100 acres, an official said.

“This year, we’re doing it on a smaller patch of land. The project will be extrapolated next year, based on our assessment,” the official said.

State officials held a meeting with farmers Thursday evening to discuss leasing land for the project. An official said many farmers have expressed interest.

Official estimates indicate a capacity of storing 2,100 million gallons of water across the entire project area in each cycle of flooding, as per sources.

The project has been labelled as “first of its kind in the country”, and institutions including IIT-Delhi and National Institute of Hydrology have studied the potential to store water in Yamuna floodplains,as per the CMO statement.

An NGT Expert Technical Committee, comprising professors from Delhi University and IIT-D, also reportedly recommended the project to the tribunal in 2015.

“The CM personally thanked Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for quick approvals by the Centre… and also for the full cooperation Delhi received from the Centre for the pilot project,” the CMO added.