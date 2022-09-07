NGT junks Noida Authority, DJB plea seeking review of order imposing damages for water pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed applications filed by the Noida Authority and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a review of the Tribunal’s order from last month that imposed a compensation amount of Rs. 150 crore on the two authorities for water pollution.

While Noida Authority is required to pay a sum of Rs. 100 crore, the DJB is required to pay Rs. 50 crore. The order, issued on August 8, was on the matter of remedial action to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into a canal in Sector 137, Noida.

The NGT had said in its order that the sources of discharge into the canal include “non-functional/deficient STPs (sewage treatment plants) in 95 high-rise buildings in Noida, industries and waste water from upstream from Delhi and Ghaziabad. The said canal joins Yamuna and then Ganga.”

The Tribunal dismissed the Noida Authority’s review application on the grounds that requisite tertiary treatment plants are yet to be installed by Noida Authority, and many of the STPs at group housing societies remain non-compliant. The DJB’s review application was also dismissed for continued non-compliance.

According to the order, compensation has been imposed considering the estimated cost of water treatment. The Noida Authority and DJB are required to deposit the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and it is to be used for “restoration measures as per a plan to be prepared by a joint committee to be headed by the Chairman, CPCB, with nominees of the Delhi government and UP government.”