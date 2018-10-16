Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Delhi govt fined Rs 50 crore for inaction against polluting industries

Delhi govt fined Rs 50 crore for inaction against polluting industries

NGT also directed the government to shut these units with immediate effect as they fall under the prohibited list of industrial activity.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 16, 2018 1:51:03 pm
NGT, Delhi government fined, NGT fines delhi government, National Green tribunal, Pollution, Delhi pollution, Delhi industries pollution, arvind Kejriwal, AAm aadmi Party, delhi polluting industries, Delhi news A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel rapped the government for not closing the industrial units despite its specific directions.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Tuesday imposed Rs 50 crore fine on the Delhi government for not taking action against polluting steel pickling units in residential areas of the national capital. The tribunal also directed the government to shut these units with immediate effect as they fall under the prohibited list of industrial activity.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel rapped the government for not closing the industrial units despite its specific directions. The order came on a plea filed by the All India Lokadhikar Sangthan, an NGO seeking the execution of NGT’s previous order.  The green panel had directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take action against stainless steel pickling industries in residential areas as they fall under the prohibited list of industrial activity as per the Delhi Master Plan (DMP), 2021, according to PTI.

Alleging that the polluting industries functioning at Wazirpur discharged effluent in open drains which ultimately met the Yamuna river, the plea contended that under the pretext of decision making “time is being taken by the Delhi government and the environment is made to suffer continuously”.

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement