NGT imposes environmental compensation of Rs 113 crore on Noida property developer for violations at township project

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Tuesday imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 113.25 crore on a Noida-based property developer for violating environmental norms at a township project in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Violations include illegal extraction of groundwater and “wrong/incorrect” information supplied by the project proponent while applying for environment clearance for the project ‘Wave Hi-Tech Township’. The project proponent is M/s Uppal Chadha Hi Tech Developers Pvt Ltd, Noida.

The NGT order noted that records show that the total project area is 4,494.31 acres spread over 14 villages in parts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts.

The Principal Bench of the NGT said environmental compensation is being computed at 0.75 per cent of the total project cost of Rs 15,103.74 crore shown by the project proponent in June 2011. The amount of Rs 113.25 crore is to be deposited with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) for the restoration of the environment. The UPPCB has also been directed to “take appropriate action to initiate criminal proceedings against the proponent”.

The order noted: “…on the one hand, it is evident that certain information was not correctly disclosed by PP (project proponent) when it obtained EC (environment clearance) dated 31.07.2014 but the period of the said EC has never expired and is continuing till 30.07.2025.” The NGT has directed the SEIAA (State Environment Impact Assessment Authority) to revisit the environment clearance “on account of wrong/incorrect information supplied by PP in its application….”

The project proponent was also found to have violated the environmental clearance conditions. The order notes that one of the general conditions of environmental clearance is that trees shall not be cut without permission from the Forest Department.

“In the present case, PP violated the above conditions repeatedly. It is admitted by PP that in 2015, it was found guilty of cutting trees illegally and in violation of UP Protection of Trees Act, 1976…,” the order noted.

Advertisement

A joint committee constituted by the NGT to look into the matter had recommended environmental compensation to be imposed for the illegal extraction of groundwater during the construction phase from January 2016 to August 2021. The NGT order also noted: “We are clearly of the opinion that PP has no NOC (no-objection certificate) for extraction of groundwater on and after 08.05.2021.”

The project proponent had mentioned that it sold 12,090 units, and possession letters were issued for 6,038 units in the township. At the time of inspection by the joint committee in 2019, around 40 to 50 families were residing in the township developed as part of phase-I of the project. It was also found then that no sewage treatment plant was operational.

The proponent had submitted that it is “a reputed developer and current project of smart city ‘Wave City’, a Hi-Tech city, is being developed with a self-sustainable planning structure and a commitment to provide an eco-friendly environment. The state government introduced a Hi-Tech Township Policy, 2003, for development of Hi-Tech townships in various towns of UP. A Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter referred to as ‘MoU’) was executed between Ghaziabad Development Authority (hereinafter referred to as ‘GDA’) and the proponent for development of such Hi-Tech township at Ghaziabad.”

Advertisement

The petitioner filed an application before the NGT in 2019 alleging the cutting of trees, groundwater extraction, and construction without requisite clearances.