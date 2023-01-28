NGT flags ‘huge gaps’ in complying with Biomedical Waste Management Rules across country

Noting that “huge gaps” remain in compliance with Biomedical Waste Management Rules in the country, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked for remedial action to be planned and executed.

“…it is seen that there still continue huge gaps in compliance of statutory Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules. Unless duly addressed, such gaps will continue to compromise public health and environment. Thus, remedial action needs to be planned and executed,” the NGT said in an order issued earlier this week while hearing a matter on non-compliance with Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016. The rules deal with the collection, segregation and processing of biomedical waste.

The principal bench of the tribunal was considering a report filed by a Central Monitoring Committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to review the implementation of the Biomedical Waste Management Rules. The committee’s report included gaps between the generation and treatment of biomedical waste in different states. As part of the report, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had proposed a monitoring framework to ensure compliance with the rules.

The tribunal has asked for the framework to be implemented, including inspection and monitoring of biomedical waste treatment facilities and healthcare facilities along certain parameters like storage, segregation and transport of waste.

In 2021, the CPCB flagged gaps in compliance with the rules, including healthcare facilities operating without authorisation or adequate number of biomedical waste treatment facilities. Data submitted to the tribunal in 2021 showed gaps between the quantity of biomedical waste generated and waste treated in the states of Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha and Manipur.

The MoEFCC’s monitoring committee is required to continue monitoring the implementation of the rules and submit status reports to the tribunal, going by the order issued earlier this week.