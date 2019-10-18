NGT dismisses Haryana’s plea to lift ban on DG sets

Dismissing the Haryana power department’s appeal against the order imposing a ban on diesel generator sets in Delhi’s vicinity towns, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said the action was required “for protection of environment and public health”.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) on October 9 had ordered that diesel generator sets will be banned in Delhi and vicinity towns, such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, starting October 15.

Haryana raised the issue with the EPCA, stating that there are many areas powered entirely by generator sets and implementing the order would be next to impossible for them as no power lines had been laid in these areas.

“…The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been duly notified under provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and is binding… The impugned order is merely enforcing GRAP, there is no illegality therein. Impugned action is an undoubted need for protection of environment and public health. If the appellant cannot supply electricity, it is for the appellant to find out ways…within the purview of law. This cannot be grounds to use DG sets… Citizens are entitled to breathe fresh air…,” the four member chairperson bench ordered.

A meeting of officials from Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to discuss the implementation with EPCA is scheduled for Friday.