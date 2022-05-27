scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

NGT directs Noida authorities to halt roadside concretisation

The earlier GO issued by the UP government read, “Except the carriageway, on both sides of the road, perforated blocks/fly ash brick/straight over burnt bricks can be used only in a maximum width of 0.50 metres.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 27, 2022 9:14:17 pm
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, National Green Tribunal (NGT), Sewage Treatment Plants, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe Tribunal has sought a reply from the government authorities and the next hearing will take place in August. (File)

The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities in Noida to halt excess roadside concretisation, according to an order issued by the Tribunal this week. Citing environmental concerns, the order states, “The respondents are directed not to carry out any further concretisation of the roadsides and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida in excess of the limits prescribed in a Government order issued by the State of Uttar Pradesh and concurred by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.”

The earlier GO issued by the UP government read, “Except the carriageway, on both sides of the road, perforated blocks/fly ash brick/straight over burnt bricks can be used only in a maximum width of 0.50 metres.”

The petitioners in the case argued that the authorities were exceeding this limit and laying concrete in wider areas. This leads to environmental problems including obstruction of groundwater recharge, loss of biodiversity, flooding, waterlogging, pollution among others, the petitioners said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“It has been the position that roadsides and road berms cannot be concretised. Such a sudden, alarming increase in the ambient temperatures over the last few years is not because of seasonal and meteorological factors alone, but also because of these entirely concretised ground surfaces. In the absence of harvesting systems, these roadsides serve as the only medium of natural groundwater recharge, which is disturbed,” said Akash Vashishtha, counsel.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
Hard life of the ever-smiling cricketer Rinku Singh, KKR’s rising starPremium
Hard life of the ever-smiling cricketer Rinku Singh, KKR’s rising star
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

The green panel passed the order on a plea filed by environment activist Vikrant Tongad and dermatologist Dr Supriya Mahajan. The Tribunal has sought a reply from the government authorities and the next hearing will take place in August.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement