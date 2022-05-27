NGT directs Noida authorities to halt roadside concretisation

The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities in Noida to halt excess roadside concretisation, according to an order issued by the Tribunal this week. Citing environmental concerns, the order states, “The respondents are directed not to carry out any further concretisation of the roadsides and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida in excess of the limits prescribed in a Government order issued by the State of Uttar Pradesh and concurred by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.”

The earlier GO issued by the UP government read, “Except the carriageway, on both sides of the road, perforated blocks/fly ash brick/straight over burnt bricks can be used only in a maximum width of 0.50 metres.”

The petitioners in the case argued that the authorities were exceeding this limit and laying concrete in wider areas. This leads to environmental problems including obstruction of groundwater recharge, loss of biodiversity, flooding, waterlogging, pollution among others, the petitioners said.

“It has been the position that roadsides and road berms cannot be concretised. Such a sudden, alarming increase in the ambient temperatures over the last few years is not because of seasonal and meteorological factors alone, but also because of these entirely concretised ground surfaces. In the absence of harvesting systems, these roadsides serve as the only medium of natural groundwater recharge, which is disturbed,” said Akash Vashishtha, counsel.

The green panel passed the order on a plea filed by environment activist Vikrant Tongad and dermatologist Dr Supriya Mahajan. The Tribunal has sought a reply from the government authorities and the next hearing will take place in August.