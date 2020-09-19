NGT asks Haryana, Delhi to prepare plan for Najafgarh lake

The NGT has given 3 months’ time to the states to prepare the plan. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday asked Delhi and Haryana to prepare a joint environment management plan for Najafgarh lake in three months.

The Environment Ministry has been asked to steer the proceedings for the plan with the assistance of the Central Pollution Control Board. The directive comes after a report filed by Haryana before the NGT in October 2019, under proceedings of an application by INTACH, stated the area could be a private land and not a wetland.

The NGT bench had then noted that there was a 1983 gazette notification which showed the area to be a lake, and had asked Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner to look into previous revenue records. On Thursday, the Gurgaon DM submitted a report to the NGT that said there was “no entry of water body” in the revenue records.

“The area is partly government land and partly private. Learned counsel for Haryana, however, states that factually there is a large water body in existence and a management plan is under consideration of the state,” the NGT order stated.

“In view of the fact that there is a large transboundary water body, which partly falls in Delhi and partly in Haryana, it will be appropriate that an environment management plan is prepared jointly by them,” the bench said.

The NGT has also asked that an action taken report be filed before it before the next date of hearing on January 27, 2021 .

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd