NGT asks DDA, Monitoring Committee to look into encroachment complaint on Yamuna floodplain

The National Green Tribunal asked DDA and the Yamuna Monitoring Committee on Thursday to look into a complaint alleging encroachments on the floodplain of river Yamuna at Kilokri village in Maharani Bagh here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the complainant to approach Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the two-member monitoring committee, comprising retired NGT expert member B S Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra.

“Let the complaint be forwarded to DDA for taking necessary action in accordance with law and also to the Yamuna Monitoring Committee constituted by this tribunal for monitoring by e-mail,” the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the General Secretary of ‘Evershine Nyay Munch’ seeking action against unauthorised encroachments in the area.

The plea alleged that various motor mechanic workshops, denting and painting business were operating on the floodplain at Kilokri village.