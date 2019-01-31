NGO Love Commandos: ‘Women were abused, we had to clean toilets’

Over a month ago, a 27-year-old man landed at the doorstep of NGO Love Commandos in central Delhi with his 25-year-old wife, hoping to find peace and shelter away from threatening parents. A YouTube video about the NGO, its founder Sanjoy Sachdev, and their motto “pyaar karna paap nahi, virodhi humara baap nahi” prompted them to take the step.

On Tuesday night, the couple was one of the four that were rescued from the NGO.

On condition of anonymity, the man told The Indian Express, “The NGO tried to extort money from us. Since we are already married, they didn’t know what pretext to come up with, so they told me my paperwork was fake and incomplete and that I should give them money to get it fixed.”

Before he could get the money, Sachdev was arrested.

The 27-year-old also alleged that the NGO team would drink inside the shelter, make them clean the home as well as chief coordinator Harsh Malhotra’s house, and had snatched away their phones. “They would often unleash their dogs at us… They made us clean the toilets inside Harsh’s home, and would hurl abuses at the women. They didn’t let us go anywhere,” alleged the man. He also claimed that any kind of disagreement led to the team “not giving them a meal”.

The whistle-blower in the case is a fifth couple, which had been at the home only for a few days, the DCW said.