Next week, Kejriwal to go door-to-door seeking funds — and views on party

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launch Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman donation camp to collect fund for AAP party for upcoming election. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launch Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman donation camp to collect fund for AAP party for upcoming election. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a door-to-door election campaign on Sunday. According to sources, the CM met MLAs on Tuesday and said that he will visit houses in every constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

“The CM said he will go to homes of people and get their view on what the party is doing right or wrong; tell them about the work that the government has done over the past three-and-a-half years; and why the party needs funds,” an AAP member said. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj confirmed the move.

The decision comes a day after Kejriwal kicked off a fund-raising exercise, where he and his family pledged to donate Rs 20,500 per month to the party. The CM had said that AAP was a “kangaal party” and party workers will collect funds if people made calls, along the lines of the doorstep delivery scheme. AAP has also started carrying out surveys in Lok Sabha constituencies to gauge the popularity of its prabharis.

