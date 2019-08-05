Next month, AIIMS to shift its OPD to Masjid Moth facility

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to move its main out-patient department (OPD) into a more spacious facility at Masjid Moth by next month. “Work on the new OPD block is complete and it will start functioning from September,” Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS told The Indian Express.

The block will also house a high-end diagnostic lab, which will reduce waiting time for patients. “Most of them would be able to get the reports the same day, depending upon the test… The patient will not have to come back to collect the test report,” said Dr Aarti Vij, spokesperson, AIIMS.

At present, the average number of patients visiting the OPD each day is 9,300. This is expected to increase to 10,000 with the inauguration of the new block.

“The waiting time for OPD consultation will be reduced with the inauguration of the new block. Many specialties that were running on a restricted basis (two days a week) will be able to enhance their OPD timings. All these departments will have more space,” added Dr Vij.

In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the hospital said new facilities/blocks — Surgical Blocks, National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar, Mother & Child Block, New Private Ward, Burn & Plastic Surgery, Geriatrics Block and New OPD Block — have been approved at AIIMS.

It further stated that 670 faculty doctors are working at present against the sanctioned strength of 1,042. Besides faculty doctors, 958 junior residents and 1,350 senior residents are in position for patient care. Also, 56 faculty doctors in the grade of assistant professors have been appointed on a contract basis.