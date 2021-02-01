Next in line for Covid shot in Delhi, 6 lakh frontline workers

Delhi is gearing up to begin the Covid-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers, expected to start this week. District-wise preparations began after the Centre asked states to start the mass inoculation drive for frontline workers across the country from the first week of February.

Frontline workers will include government school teachers, MCD employees, police personnel, ASHA and ANM workers, among others, who have been on Covid duty since March. Nearly six lakh frontline workers are expected to be administered the vaccine, as per a list prepared by the state health department.

A senior official from the East district said, “The drive is expected to start Monday or Tuesday. We have six session sites, which will be increased to 11 this week to accommodate more beneficiaries. The target will be to administer the shot to 100 beneficiaries a day at each site. Session sites can be increased at any hospital as required.”

According to senior officials in the state health department, vaccination for frontline workers will begin as soon as the number of session sites is increased.

“Data of frontline workers has already been sent to the Centre but we are yet to receive the final list of workers who are to be administered the shot. There are 13 session sites in our district and we are going to increase it to 26 this week,” said a senior South district official.

Delhi has vaccinated 56,733 healthcare workers since January 16. Around 2.25 lakh healthcare workers are to get the shot in the first phase.

“On Saturday, we completed our target and had to ask some beneficiaries to come next week. If the vaccination programme for frontline workers starts immediately, then it will be difficult for us to manage the drive. Earlier, we were told it will start from Monday, but now it will start by the end of this week,” said a senior doctor from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.