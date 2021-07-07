NewsClick editors granted interim protection from arrest by Delhi HC

Purkayastha and Pranjal have been issued a notice by EOW asking them to appear before it on Wednesday and Friday, their counsel Arshdeep Singh Khurana said in the petitions seeking anticipatory bail.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to NewsClick Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and the news portal’s Editor Pranjal in a case registered by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in August 2020, on information received from the Central Government.

“Don’t arrest them till the next date of hearing,” Justice Yogesh Khanna told the EOW after hearing pleas for anticipatory bail filed by Purkayastha and Pranjal.

The case pertains to a foreign direct investment received by PPK News Click Studio Private Limited from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC, USA. The court last month also restrained the ED from taking any coercive action against Purkayastha and NewsClick in a money laundering case registered by the central agency on the basis of the FIR registered by the EOW.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, argued before the court that the FIR by EOW was registered on August 26 last year and they were not summoned even once by the investigating agency. “When ‘no coercive steps’ were granted to me on 21st of June in the ED matter, they realised that in the ED (case), they can’t arrest me… so on 30th of June for the first time since 26th of August, 2020, they issued notice to me … to appear,” Sibal contended, while seeking protection from arrest.