Delhi News Live Updates: Two arrested for attacking police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala

A kilometer away from the apartment where Anjan Das was killed allegedly by his wife Poonam and his stepson Deepak, the man’s family said they knew something was “wrong” when he went missing. Deepak, who works as a waiter, alleged that his wife and sister were being “molested” by Das, said police. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “We have found that Das tried to molest and attempted to rape them. Poonam and Deepak got frustrated and angry and planned this sometime in April.” Following Deepak’s arrest, his wife said, “We don’t know much. Police came and picked him up. We later found they were being accused of killing Das.” She alleged that Das had harassed her in the past and tried to touch her inappropriately. She also claimed Deepak had told her Das was dead but did not share more details.

In other updates from the region: “We are in a state of shock… never thought this would happen. He was quite an experienced cyclist, and took all safety precautions while cycling. It was his passion,” said M G Vinayak, father-in-law of Subhendu Banerjee. Banerjee (50) had died after a BMW had allegedly hit him while he was cycling on the Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi on Sunday morning.

His family had planned to go out to celebrate Vinayak’s 80th birthday later that afternoon.

Banerjee ran a garment business in Delhi, and had moved to sector 49 in Gurgaon from Delhi over a decade ago. He is survived by his parents, wife and 20-year-old daughter.

For five months, 48-year-old nurse Poonam and her son Deepak (25) kept her husband’s murder a secret. The mother-son duo allegedly killed Anjan Das with a knife, chopped his body, and carefully packed the pieces in 10 bags. In less than 48 hours, they allegedly discarded all the bags in East Delhi.

On Sunday, a team of Crime Branch officials arrested them for allegedly killing Das and hiding evidence. Investigators said body parts were allegedly kept in their fridge before being dumped in Pandav Nagar and Trilokpuri areas. Amit Goel, DCP (Crime Branch), said, “They sedated him and slit his neck when he fell down. They packed the 10 body parts in polybags and discarded them in June. So far, we have recovered six pieces, including head, thighs and an arm.” To remove the stench and blood traces, the duo allegedly used room fresheners, phenyl and even whitewashed their house in July, said police.

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan, arrested for allegedly hurling abuses and manhandling a police officer in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, told a court that he was only trying to convince people at a mosque about a model code of conduct (MCC) violation for the MCD polls for which he was arrested.

Khan’s lawyers made the submissions during his bail hearing. As per his lawyers, the incident took place on November 25 at Shaheen Bagh’s Tayyab masjid when AAP candidate Wajid Khan allegedly gave Rs 50,000 to the Imam of the mosque while his aides announced that Rs 1 lakh will be handed with a request to vote for them.