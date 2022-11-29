Delhi News Live Updates: Two arrested for attacking police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala

A kilometer away from the apartment where Anjan Das was killed allegedly by his wife Poonam and his stepson Deepak, the man’s family said they knew something was “wrong” when he went missing. Deepak, who works as a waiter, alleged that his wife and sister were being “molested” by Das, said police. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “We have found that Das tried to molest and attempted to rape them. Poonam and Deepak got frustrated and angry and planned this sometime in April.” Following Deepak’s arrest, his wife said, “We don’t know much. Police came and picked him up. We later found they were being accused of killing Das.” She alleged that Das had harassed her in the past and tried to touch her inappropriately. She also claimed Deepak had told her Das was dead but did not share more details.
In other updates from the region: “We are in a state of shock… never thought this would happen. He was quite an experienced cyclist, and took all safety precautions while cycling. It was his passion,” said M G Vinayak, father-in-law of Subhendu Banerjee. Banerjee (50) had died after a BMW had allegedly hit him while he was cycling on the Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi on Sunday morning.
His family had planned to go out to celebrate Vinayak’s 80th birthday later that afternoon.
Banerjee ran a garment business in Delhi, and had moved to sector 49 in Gurgaon from Delhi over a decade ago. He is survived by his parents, wife and 20-year-old daughter.
For five months, 48-year-old nurse Poonam and her son Deepak (25) kept her husband’s murder a secret. The mother-son duo allegedly killed Anjan Das with a knife, chopped his body, and carefully packed the pieces in 10 bags. In less than 48 hours, they allegedly discarded all the bags in East Delhi.
On Sunday, a team of Crime Branch officials arrested them for allegedly killing Das and hiding evidence. Investigators said body parts were allegedly kept in their fridge before being dumped in Pandav Nagar and Trilokpuri areas. Amit Goel, DCP (Crime Branch), said, “They sedated him and slit his neck when he fell down. They packed the 10 body parts in polybags and discarded them in June. So far, we have recovered six pieces, including head, thighs and an arm.” To remove the stench and blood traces, the duo allegedly used room fresheners, phenyl and even whitewashed their house in July, said police.
Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan, arrested for allegedly hurling abuses and manhandling a police officer in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, told a court that he was only trying to convince people at a mosque about a model code of conduct (MCC) violation for the MCD polls for which he was arrested.
Khan’s lawyers made the submissions during his bail hearing. As per his lawyers, the incident took place on November 25 at Shaheen Bagh’s Tayyab masjid when AAP candidate Wajid Khan allegedly gave Rs 50,000 to the Imam of the mosque while his aides announced that Rs 1 lakh will be handed with a request to vote for them.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the two men, who allegedly attacked a police van carrying Aaftab Poonawaala in Rohini.
Police said the accused are members of the Hindu Sena and have been booked under sections of rioting and assault to public servant.
The Delhi High Court referred popular biscuit producers Parle Products Private Limited and Britannia Industries to mediation, temporarily restraining the latter from republishing two alleged “disparaging” print ads against Parle-G until the parties reached a settlement.
A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh perused the print ads of Britannia Milk Bikis and observed on November 22 that the ads showed that the use of the terms such as ‘G NAHI’, ‘Adhura poshan’ (poor nutrition) etc. “clearly make a reference to the Parle-G’s biscuits”.
Parle had moved the Delhi High Court seeking a “permanent injunction” against the alleged “disparaging and infringing” advertisements of Britannia Milk Bikis biscuits. Read more.
A six-year-old girl died on Monday, a day after an allegedly speeding car rammed into her and her two sisters while they were eating snacks at a market in Noida’s Sadarpur on Sunday. The police identified the girl as Riya and said that her sisters Ankita (18) and Anu (16), who were injured in the accident, are now out of danger.
Officials from the Sector 39 police station arrested Sanoj, the driver of the Swift Desire that hit the girls, from the spot after the car rammed into a column of bricks. The police are now on the lookout for another individual who was in the car at the time. While the police did not confirm if the driver was drunk at the time, they said that alcohol bottles were recovered from the car. Read more.
The Delhi High Court Monday asked the parents of a three-year-old boy not to dwell on inconsequential incidents and keep their son’s best interests in mind while hearing his Ukrainian mother’s plea accusing her former husband of “kidnapping” and bringing the child to India illegally.
When the matter was called for hearing on Thursday, both parties — the Ukrainian mother (along with the couple’s daughter) and the father, were present in person along with the boy.
During the hearing, Sravan Kumar, appearing for the mother, submitted before a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh that as per the instructions of the court the mother had interacted with the child at the court creche Friday. Kumar said that the father was trying to control the boy, adding that “the child recognised his mother…and the father was asking the child to address her as aunty. There were also some abusive words that were used…” Read more.
United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi, booked in the 2020 North East Delhi riots “larger conspiracy case”, told the Delhi High Court on Monday that he is a “victim of custodial violence with no enquiry conducted by the police till this day”.
Arguing Safi’s bail appeal senior advocate Rebecca John submitted before a special bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar submitted that Saifi was beaten up the police in custody after he was arrested and was produced before the trial court in a wheelchair with a plaster on his feet.
John vehemently opposed to the Delhi Police’s stand in its chargesheet that “injuries were caused during stone pelting” at Khureji Khas. She said, “we have got photographs. Saifi was waylaid by the Delhi Police…there was no crowd next to him. He is seen being taken to Police station in a perfectly fine condition”. Read more.
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh has been transferred to the head quarters at Lucknow, meanwhile, Lakshmi Singh will take charge as the commissioner here for Gautam Buddh nagar. .
Meanwhile, Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj G will take over as SSP Ayodhya, while Ajay Mishra will take over as Ghaziabad's first Commissioner.
Ghaziabad, along with Agra and Prayagraj, has been shifted to the Police Commissionerate system.
