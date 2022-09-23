Delhi News Live Updates: Heavy rains cause waterlogging, traffic jams in Delhi-NCR; schools shut in Noida

Noida: Students use plastic sheets to shield themselves as they walk down a road amid rainfall, in Noida, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: Heavy rains in several parts of Delhi and NCR led to waterlogging and traffic jams on Thursday, with parts of NH 48 in Gurgaon being inundated. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall is expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Friday. A yellow alert is a warning to be aware that moderate to heavy showers are expected.

The rainfall over Delhi-NCR is on account of a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Madhya Pradesh and southwestern Uttar Pradesh. The system is likely to persist over the same area for the next 24 hours, IMD officials said Thursday evening.

The District administration of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district declared Thursday that school for classes I to VIII will remain shut on Friday because of the heavy rainfall. In Gurgaon, meanwhile, all private education institutions have been advised to remain shut. While no advisory was issued, Gurgaon bore the brunt of water logging in the Delhi-NCR region. Several parts of the NH 48, especially the low lying areas were waterlogged.