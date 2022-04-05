Newly opened creche at Delhi HC sees first three registrations

23 years after lawyers made a first representation for the creation of a creche in courts in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Monday started the registration for admission of children in the facility that was inaugurated last week.

A total of three registrations took place during the day and 15-20 applications were taken by parents, who intended to keep children at the day facility, for further process. The staff at creche facility is currently undergoing training. Admission of children is likely to start around April 18.

“If tomorrow a child is bitten by a mosquito, the worker would be held accountable. I am not threatening you but making you alert. A creche is a place for long-term memory..,” Neeru Bhatnagar, Thematic Lead, Capacity Building Early Childhood Care at Mobile Creches, told a group of nannies on the first day of their training.

The High Court has recruited 14 staff for the facility which at present only has 30 seats — for children of lawyers, HC staff and litigants. While 13 seats are for regular admission, 17 are for guest children. Staff will receive training for the next 12 days from experts of Mobile Creches, a private organisation that works in field of early childhood care. Children in the age group of six months to six years can be put in the facility during the day on all working days of the court. “We have chairs and toys at present. More items are to come. Though we do not provide food, there is an option for refrigeration or heating of food sent by parents,” Maneesha, a creche in-charge, told The Indian Express. Bhatnagar said training was aimed at sensitising workers. “We have a six-month project. Apart from the 12-day training, we’re going to have hand-holding visits. Our trainers will be here, observing and hand-holding workers,” she told The Indian Express.

The facility was inaugurated last week in the presence of Just-ice Indira Banerjee and Justice B V Nagarathna of the Supreme Court. “I have firmly believed maternity shouldn’t be a barrier for careers of women to plateau or dip..,” Justice Nagarathna had said.