Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Newborn thrown from third floor of apartment in Delhi, dies

According to police, locals found the baby lying on the ground and rushed him to a hospital in Noida.

Police said a woman, aged 20, has been apprehended and is being questioned about the sequence of events and the motive.
Newborn thrown from third floor of apartment in Delhi, dies
A newborn baby died after he was thrown, allegedly by his mother, from an apartment building in East Delhi. Police said the woman, aged 20, has been apprehended and is being questioned about the sequence of events and the motive.

According to police, locals found the baby lying on the ground and rushed him to a hospital in Noida.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said, “Staff was sent to the hospital where doctors declared the baby dead. The MLC of the boy was collected, and the body shifted to LBS hospital. We didn’t know who threw the boy and an extensive inquiry was conducted and houses were checked in the vicinity. Residents were also questioned. In one house, we found several blood traces in a dustbin. Residents of the house were questioned and a woman allegedly confessed to the crime.”

Police said the woman gave birth to the child on Monday. “She broke down during the investigation and allegedly admitted to throwing him from the window of the washroom. She allegedly disclosed that she was unmarried and feared social stigma,” added the DCP.

Police said the woman has been booked for murder and destroying evidence. She has been taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:18 IST
