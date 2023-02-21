scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

‘We were about the bury the child, found it moving’: Kin of newborn presumed dead

According to official sources, a team from the Delhi Commission of Women also visited the hospital to investigate the matter.

The child’s father said that when they countered the doctors, they said chances of survival are bleak. (File)
Listen to this article
‘We were about the bury the child, found it moving’: Kin of newborn presumed dead
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Days after a preterm newborn declared dead at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital – and handed over to family in an empty surgical glove box – was later found to be alive, the child’s uncle said they were about to bury the child when they found it moving. “When we opened the box, there was some movement,” said the uncle.

The family then rushed to the hospital and tried to get in touch with the doctor. “The child was kept in the nursery; they did not put her on ventilator support despite the doctor giving it to us in writing. We are not sure if the child is on a ventilator or not now,” he added.

He also alleged that the child’s mother is being pressured to not talk about the matter and to say it was born alive.

Don't miss |At Hindu mahapanchayat, a warning for police: Arrest Monu Manesar at your own risk

The child’s father said that when they countered the doctors, they said chances of survival are bleak.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

The hospital said it has instituted an enquiry to look into the claims.

Meanwhile, according to official sources, a team from the Delhi Commission of Women also visited the hospital to investigate the matter.

The matter came to light through a video shared on social media, which showed the newborn kept in an empty box of surgical gloves that was closed. When the box was opened, the newborn was seen making movements.

Advertisement

A police officer had said: “The matter came to our knowledge through a police post at the hospital. We took cognizance and helped the baby get further treatment.”

When contacted, the hospital’s medical director Dr Suresh Kumar had said a committee was formed to look into why the baby was packed in an empty box: “We have ordered a detailed enquiry. We will get the report soon.”

More from Delhi

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Kumar had said it was a case of preterm delivery and at time of birth, the child had no signs of life but it later “developed flickering movements”. “It was a 24-week foetus, weighing 490 grams. There were no signs of respiratory movement and it was later given to the family. When the family came to us with movements, we immediately rushed to provide life support, gave oxygen support and put the baby on a ventilator,” he had said.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 19:19 IST
Next Story

Nothing OS 1.5 stable update rolling out: Here’s what’s new for the Nothing Phone 1

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close