‘We were about the bury the child, found it moving’: Kin of newborn presumed dead

Days after a preterm newborn declared dead at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital – and handed over to family in an empty surgical glove box – was later found to be alive, the child’s uncle said they were about to bury the child when they found it moving. “When we opened the box, there was some movement,” said the uncle.

The family then rushed to the hospital and tried to get in touch with the doctor. “The child was kept in the nursery; they did not put her on ventilator support despite the doctor giving it to us in writing. We are not sure if the child is on a ventilator or not now,” he added.

He also alleged that the child’s mother is being pressured to not talk about the matter and to say it was born alive.

The child’s father said that when they countered the doctors, they said chances of survival are bleak.

The hospital said it has instituted an enquiry to look into the claims.

Meanwhile, according to official sources, a team from the Delhi Commission of Women also visited the hospital to investigate the matter.

The matter came to light through a video shared on social media, which showed the newborn kept in an empty box of surgical gloves that was closed. When the box was opened, the newborn was seen making movements.

A police officer had said: “The matter came to our knowledge through a police post at the hospital. We took cognizance and helped the baby get further treatment.”

When contacted, the hospital’s medical director Dr Suresh Kumar had said a committee was formed to look into why the baby was packed in an empty box: “We have ordered a detailed enquiry. We will get the report soon.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Kumar had said it was a case of preterm delivery and at time of birth, the child had no signs of life but it later “developed flickering movements”. “It was a 24-week foetus, weighing 490 grams. There were no signs of respiratory movement and it was later given to the family. When the family came to us with movements, we immediately rushed to provide life support, gave oxygen support and put the baby on a ventilator,” he had said.