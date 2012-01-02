Newborn left at hospital steps

A newborn girl was found abandoned on the stairs of a government hospital a few days ago in Mongolpuri,Outer Delhi. Police said they have registered a case against unknown persons and have begun efforts to trace the childs parents.

In the past week,however,the police have received more than 50 calls for adopting the baby after they put up public notices to trace her parents. The staff of the child care home,where the baby was sent to,has named her Sahej till her parents are found.

The incident was reported a month ago,when the baby was found by the staff at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

A police control room (PCR) call was made and we tried locating the parents of the child. We checked hospitals records,but found that she was not born there, said a senior police officer.

For a few days the hospital staff took care of the baby. Later,she was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and sent to a child care home in Mianwali Nagar,West Delhi.

We had put up public notices with her picture,but so far we have not received any clue about the baby girl. Most of the calls relate to her adoption, said the officer.

Police said they were scouring the details of the nearby hospitals also.

We have registered a case on the basis of the PCR call. The baby was only two days old when she was found on the staircase of the hospital, said B S Jaiswal,Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Police said their teams also visited the nearby slums,but could not trace her parents. The baby was wearing a blue T-shirt and was wrapped in a blue and grey shawl.

