scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

New York-inspired Central Park around Noida airport

The Master Plan, which is hinged around the Jewar International Airport that will become functional in the next two years, proposed a ‘Central Business District’, defined as a new zone expected to create “a high-density district with a distinct character and a clearly identifiable urban form”.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
Updated: April 27, 2022 1:45:13 am
It will also have a central park in its centre, which will be developed for recreation.

An ‘Olympic City’, a central park and a dedicated business district are part of the development vision in the area around Noida International Airport. The draft of Master Plan-2024 was presented by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to highlight future development activities along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway.

The Master Plan, which is hinged around the Jewar International Airport that will become functional in the next two years, proposed a ‘Central Business District’, defined as a new zone expected to create “a high-density district with a distinct character and a clearly identifiable urban form”. It will also have a central park in its centre, which will be developed for recreation.

More from Delhi

The 503-hectare area is proposed to be developed along the likes of the Central Park in New York, the plan said.

Best of Express Premium

Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...Premium
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...
UPSC CSE Key – April 26, 2022: What you...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – April 26, 2022: What you...
Cong removes Jakhar from all party post...Premium
Cong removes Jakhar from all party post...
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...Premium
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...
More Premium Stories

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement