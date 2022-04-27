New York-inspired Central Park around Noida airport

An ‘Olympic City’, a central park and a dedicated business district are part of the development vision in the area around Noida International Airport. The draft of Master Plan-2024 was presented by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to highlight future development activities along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway.

The Master Plan, which is hinged around the Jewar International Airport that will become functional in the next two years, proposed a ‘Central Business District’, defined as a new zone expected to create “a high-density district with a distinct character and a clearly identifiable urban form”. It will also have a central park in its centre, which will be developed for recreation.

The 503-hectare area is proposed to be developed along the likes of the Central Park in New York, the plan said.