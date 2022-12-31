New Year’s Eve: Delhi Police issue Connaught Place and India Gate traffic guidelines

To ensure a safe New Year’s Eve for everyone in the national capital, the Delhi Police have made elaborate traffic and security arrangements across districts in Delhi. More than 18,000 personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The Delhi Police said they have restricted complete vehicular movement in Connaught Place after 8 pm. India Gate is open for pedestrians and vehicles till midnight. However, the police said they will block traffic movement through C-Hexagon, India Gate area in case of ‘heavy pedestrian movement’.

Commuters are expected to avoid the C-Hexagon route and access the following routes:

1. Q-point and W-point

2. Sunheri masjid

3. Janpath

4. Rajpath Rafi Marg

5. Windsor place

6. Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath

7. KG Marg-Ferozeshah Road

8. Mandi House

9. Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road and Sher Shah Road

10. Zakir Hussain Marg

11. Pandara Road

Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate, the police said. Anyone caught rash driving, speeding, zig-zag driving or performing stunts will be challaned and strict action will be taken against them.

In Connaught Place, there will be restrictions on vehicles after 8 pm Saturday. These will be applicable to all private and public vehicles. The police said no vehicles will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circles except for those who have valid passes.

No vehicles will be allowed towards CP beyond:

1. Mandi House

2. Bengali Market

3. North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

4. Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg Crossing

5. Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station)

6. RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing

7. Gole Market

8. GPO, New Delhi

9. Patel Chowk

10. Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road Crossing

11. Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane

12. Windsor place

For people who want to park their cars or bikes at Connaught Place (CP), they will have limited space and parking is ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis. Unauthorised parked vehicles will be prosecuted and towed away immediately, said the police.

Registered parking spaces are available at:

(i) Near Gole Dak Khana

(a) Kali Bari Marg

(b) Pt Pant Marg

(c) Bhai Veer Singh Marg

(ii) Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR

(iii) Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House

(iv) Near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area

(v) Near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road towards Paharganj

(vi) Near KG Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon.

(vii) Near Bengali market – on Babar Road and Tansen Marg

(viii) Near Windsor Place (a) Rajender Prasad Road (b) Raisina Road

(ix) Near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and RK Ashram Road.

(x) Near Buta Singh on JantarMantar Road, Raisina Road