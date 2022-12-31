scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

New Year’s Eve: Delhi Police issue Connaught Place and India Gate traffic guidelines

The Delhi police said they have restricted complete vehicular movement in Connaught Place after 8 pm whereas India Gate is open for pedestrians and vehicles till midnight.

The police said no vehicles will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circles in Connaught Place except for those who have valid passes. (Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Listen to this article
New Year’s Eve: Delhi Police issue Connaught Place and India Gate traffic guidelines
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

To ensure a safe New Year’s Eve for everyone in the national capital, the Delhi Police have made elaborate traffic and security arrangements across districts in Delhi. More than 18,000 personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The Delhi Police said they have restricted complete vehicular movement in Connaught Place after 8 pm. India Gate is open for pedestrians and vehicles till midnight. However, the police said they will block traffic movement through C-Hexagon, India Gate area in case of ‘heavy pedestrian movement’.

Commuters are expected to avoid the C-Hexagon route and access the following routes:

1. Q-point and W-point

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

2. Sunheri masjid

3. Janpath

4. Rajpath Rafi Marg

5. Windsor place

6. Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath

7. KG Marg-Ferozeshah Road

8. Mandi House

9. Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road and Sher Shah Road

10. Zakir Hussain Marg

11. Pandara Road

Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate, the police said. Anyone caught rash driving, speeding, zig-zag driving or performing stunts will be challaned and strict action will be taken against them.

Also Read |How to plan your route as Delhi’s Ashram flyover shuts from tomorrow

In Connaught Place, there will be restrictions on vehicles after 8 pm Saturday. These will be applicable to all private and public vehicles. The police said no vehicles will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circles except for those who have valid passes.

No vehicles will be allowed towards CP beyond:

1. Mandi House

2. Bengali Market

3. North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

4. Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg Crossing

5. Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station)

6. RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing

7. Gole Market

8. GPO, New Delhi

9. Patel Chowk

10. Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road Crossing

11. Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane

12. Windsor place

New Year 2023 live updates |Amid Covid restrictions, India gears up to ring in 2023

For people who want to park their cars or bikes at Connaught Place (CP), they will have limited space and parking is ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis. Unauthorised parked vehicles will be prosecuted and towed away immediately, said the police.

Registered parking spaces are available at:

(i) Near Gole Dak Khana

(a) Kali Bari Marg

(b) Pt Pant Marg

(c) Bhai Veer Singh Marg

(ii) Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR

Advertisement

(iii) Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House

(iv) Near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area

(v) Near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road towards Paharganj

Advertisement

(vi) Near KG Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon.

(vii) Near Bengali market – on Babar Road and Tansen Marg

(viii) Near Windsor Place (a) Rajender Prasad Road (b) Raisina Road

(ix) Near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and RK Ashram Road.

More from Delhi

(x) Near Buta Singh on JantarMantar Road, Raisina Road

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 15:46 IST
Next Story

Yearender 2022: Introduction of CUET, Indian students in Ukraine – all what has happened in the education sector

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close