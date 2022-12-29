scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

New Year’s eve celebrations: Noida police issue traffic advisory

The curbs in the movement of vehicles are largely centered around commercial centres and malls of Noida. They will come into force from 4 pm on December 31.

The traffic police have also said that the Sector 18 multilevel parking would be the key parking zone for these parts of Noida on New Year's eve. (Representational image/Express)

In the wake of the New Year’s eve celebrations, the Noida Traffic police have issued an advisory listing diversions and restrictions of vehicles that will come into force from 4 pm on December 31. The curbs in the movement of vehicles are largely centered around commercial centres and malls of the city, the police said.

The traffic police have also said that the Sector 18 multilevel parking would be the key parking zone for these parts of Noida on New Year's eve.

To clamp down on drink-driving cases, the traffic police have warned of using breathalysers extensively and the offenders would be fined. The police have also advised against parking vehicles on public roads in areas such as Kisan Chowk, Jagat Farm, and Pari Chowk, as the vehicles of those who have erred would be seized. The area from Nursery T Point to Atta Chowk and the Sector 18 metro station is also a ‘no parking’ zone, the police said.

The diversion and directions will be in force till the end of the programmes at night, the police said. They are as follows:

– Vehicles coming from Attapir Chowk can reach the multilevel parking from the HDFC Bank cut.

– Both the turning points going to Sector 18 before and after the foot overbridge near the Gurudwara will be closed.

– The road leading to Sector 18 from under the Sector 18 Metro will only be open for vehicles coming from Sector 18. The same will apply for the roads on each side of Mosaic Hotel, and the route from Sector 18 power station T point to Sector 18.

– Vehicles will not be allowed to go from Somdatta Tower to Sector 18 Chowki, but will have to use the multilevel parking in the area. Motorists will also not be allowed to proceed from Somdutt Tower to Ebony Chowk.

– If necessary, the road from Sector 17 and 18 T point to Nursery T point will be closed.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 14:27 IST
