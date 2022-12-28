New Year’s celebrations: Female bouncers, working CCTV cameras among guidelines for clubs and restaurants in Gurgaon

Ahead of New Year’s celebrations in the city, the Gurgaon police issued guidelines to the market associations, clubs and restaurant owners to ensure the safety of the public at night.

The police said youngsters from other states come to Gurgaon for celebrations which leads to crowding on the roads, at the markets and in other places. To control the crowd, the police have made elaborate plans with the market associations.

Most of the roads will be restricted for cars and bikes after 9.30 pm on December 31, said officials.

Legal action will be taken against anyone who indulges in hooliganism or public nuisance. A meeting was held in which senior police officers told the market associations that there will be no vehicular movement beyond 9.30 pm.

“The establishments can operate at late hours but the vehicular movement must be controlled. The owners of hotels, pubs and liquor shops must take care of selling alcohol with verification. Bouncers should be deployed at all such establishments. They should be verified. The bars and pubs should be closed at their fixed time. All CCTVs should be operational and fixed in time. The noise/sound levels should also be checked. There should be lady bouncers deployed for the safety of females,” said the police.

Senior police officers also gave directions to the SHOs and other personnel to conduct regular patrolling in their areas. “We should check for drink-and-driving incidents and for people who are speeding or driving dangerously. Traffic movement should be smooth and anyone who’s involved in hooliganism should be stopped and immediate action should be taken against them,” the police added.

A meeting was held by ACP Sanjeev Balahara this week and all necessary guidelines were filed and sent to different stakeholders to ensure the public faces no inconvenience.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, market associations in Gurgaon said they are expecting huge gatherings and will follow the police orders. Anil Bisht, the market president of Sector 29, said, “We have been told to ensure that there are female bouncers for the women. Every bar needs to ensure working CCTVs that can store videos for 45 days and all staffers must be verified. We have made all the arrangements. The bouncers will be equipped with bodycams. We will also shut our places around 1 am to 1.30 am. We have been told not to overcrowd the place and take entry as per space.”