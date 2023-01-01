New Year festivities, protest throws traffic out of gear in Delhi

Traffic was thrown out of gear in several areas across the capital on New Year. According to Delhi Traffic Police, major snarls were seen at Rajouri Garden-Ring Road stretch due to construction of an elevated road and at India Gate due to a protest by the Jain community against the Jharkhand government’s decision to declare Sammed Shikharji, a pilgrimage site, into a tourist spot. A Nagar kirtan procession being taken out through North, East, and West Delhi also hit traffic.

Meanwhile, 318 challans issued for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve, an increase of over 12 times compared to the previous year which saw 25 violations, officials said on Sunday. 2020 saw 19 violations for drunk driving while 2019 saw 299.

Around 175 people were also booked for dangerous driving, 55 for driving on the wrong side, 47 for triple riding, 70 for driving as a minor, 664 for riding without a helmet. 53 vehicles were also impounded.

To crack down on rule violators, 114 breathalyser teams have also been deployed. In a statement, police said that emphasis had been placed on checking rule violations in the last three days of the year, with a special drive starting on December 29.

Over the course of three days, 3,831 motorists were booked for violations – 661 for drunken driving, 514 for dangerous driving, 186 for driving on the wrong side of the road, 134 for triple riding, 192 for driving while a minor, 2,004 for riding without a helmet. Around 143 vehicles were also impounded.

Further while there had been two traffic deaths on New Year’s Eve in 2019, three in 2020, and 1 in 2021, no death was reported this year.