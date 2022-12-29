scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

New Year’s celebrations: Where to park in Gurgaon’s Sector 29

Close to 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across several parts of Gurgaon to ensure there is no ruckus.

There are over 40 pubs and restaurants in Sector 29, which is where the police will concentrate their efforts.
The Gurgaon police are expecting large crowds for New Year’s celebrations across the city and have selected designated parking spots for revellers on Saturday evening.

Expecting a large number of people to gather at malls, hotels, clubs and restaurants, the police will place an additional 60 barricade points to manage the traffic situation. Close to 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across several parts of Gurgaon to ensure there is no ruckus.

There are over 40 pubs and restaurants in Sector 29, which is where the police will concentrate their efforts.

Here are the seven parking spots police have listed as part of the New Year’s celebration preparations:

– Leisure Valley Parking, Sector 29
– Leisure Valley market, Sector 29
– Leisure Valley temporary parking (Opposite Westin Hotels)
– Cyber Hub Parking
– Parking lots in front of and behind KOD, Sector 29
– Parking lot opposite UBER office, Sector 29
– HUDA Gymkhana Club parking, Sector 29

Police personnel have also been directed to take strict action against those misbehaving and creating ruckus. Police personnel in plainclothes will also be deployed in different parts of the city.

