New water treatment plant to come up at Chandrawal next year

A new water treatment plant is set to come up at Chandrawal by April 2023, according to Water Minister Satyendar Jain.

The plant will have a capacity of 105 MGD (million gallons per day), and is being set up at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The new plant is likely to be able to treat ammonia levels of up to 4 ppm (parts per million) in the water. The Delhi Jal Board’s existing water treatment plants can treat ammonia up to a level of around 1 ppm, while the BIS standard for ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. High levels of ammonia in the Yamuna have in the past disrupted the water supply.

Two water treatment plants are currently operational at Chandrawal, one of 35 MGD and another of 55 MGD, supplying a total of 90 MGD of water. While the 55 MGD plant is also being redeveloped, a total of 160 MGD of water will be produced at Chandrawal once the new plant is ready. Work on the plant was interrupted for some time during the pandemic, Jain said, according to a communication from the DJB.

A ‘central water management centre’ is likely to be included in the new plant at Chandrawal to monitor water supply, distribution, and pressure, according to the DJB.

The water treatment plants at Chandrawal supply water to areas including parts of Shadipur, Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, Malka Ganj, Patel Nagar, Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk.

With low water levels at the Wazirabad pond, from where the Chandrawal WTP draws raw water, supply was hit from Friday morning onwards, according to a note issued by the DJB. The water level at the pond was 668.3 feet on Thursday, against a normal level of 674.5 ft. Supply was also affected from the WTP at Wazirabad.