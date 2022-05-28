scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Must Read

New water treatment plant to come up at Chandrawal next year

The plant will have a capacity of 105 MGD (million gallons per day), and is being set up at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The new plant is likely to be able to treat ammonia levels of up to 4 ppm (parts per million) in the water.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 28, 2022 10:06:00 am
Satyendar Jain

A new water treatment plant is set to come up at Chandrawal by April 2023, according to Water Minister Satyendar Jain.

The plant will have a capacity of 105 MGD (million gallons per day), and is being set up at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The new plant is likely to be able to treat ammonia levels of up to 4 ppm (parts per million) in the water. The Delhi Jal Board’s existing water treatment plants can treat ammonia up to a level of around 1 ppm, while the BIS standard for ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. High levels of ammonia in the Yamuna have in the past disrupted the water supply.

Two water treatment plants are currently operational at Chandrawal, one of 35 MGD and another of 55 MGD, supplying a total of 90 MGD of water. While the 55 MGD plant is also being redeveloped, a total of 160 MGD of water will be produced at Chandrawal once the new plant is ready. Work on the plant was interrupted for some time during the pandemic, Jain said, according to a communication from the DJB.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A ‘central water management centre’ is likely to be included in the new plant at Chandrawal to monitor water supply, distribution, and pressure, according to the DJB.

Best of Express Premium

‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...Premium
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...
SC directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where it stands nowPremium
SC directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where it stands now
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other wayPremium
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other way
Hindus and Muslims must give up rigid positions on contested places of wo...Premium
Hindus and Muslims must give up rigid positions on contested places of wo...
More Premium Stories >>

The water treatment plants at Chandrawal supply water to areas including parts of Shadipur, Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, Malka Ganj, Patel Nagar, Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk.

More from Delhi

With low water levels at the Wazirabad pond, from where the Chandrawal WTP draws raw water, supply was hit from Friday morning onwards, according to a note issued by the DJB. The water level at the pond was 668.3 feet on Thursday, against a normal level of 674.5 ft. Supply was also affected from the WTP at Wazirabad.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement