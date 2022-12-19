Five new water bodies proposed to resolve waterlogging issues around Delhi’s IGI Airport, Dwarka sub-city

Travellers headed to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and residents of Dwarka sub-city are set to get some relief from issues related to flooding and waterlogging during monsoon as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will redevelop the entire drain and create five new water bodies to store excess rainwater, said officials.

According to officials, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected the project on Sunday and directed the executive agency to complete the project by May 2023. All concerned departments have been strictly directed to start works for de-silting and redevelopment of drain lines to avoid waterlogging when foreign dignitaries arrive for the G20 summit scheduled in September. The drainage work commenced on November 20.

Speaking about the initiative, an official with the L-G’s House said, “Once completed, these water bodies will have a total storage capacity of 1.22 lakh cubic metres (cu m) and it will prevent rainwater from flooding the streets. This major project was stuck for the last two years due to pending permissions for tree cutting/translocation from the Delhi Government. It was only after the L-G’s intervention that permission for translocation of trees was given.”

Of the five proposed water bodies, three will be in Dwarka Sector 8 and the remaining two will come up in Dwarka Sector 20 and Dwarka Sector 23. An existing water body at a DDA plot in Sector 8 will be enhanced to a capacity of 13,700 cu m, while two new water bodies, with a combined holding capacity of 25,700 cu m, will be created on another DDA plot in Sector 8, they added. The proposed water body at Dwarka Sector 20 will have a storage capacity of 20,250 cu m, while the one at Dwarka Sector 23 will be the largest, with a holding capacity of 62,800 cu m.

Officials said the L-G is closely monitoring the work and has visited the area thrice in the last few months to take stock of the situation. “He also directed the officials to enhance manpower and other resources to complete the drainage work at the earliest. Officials have also been instructed to complete the digging and dredging work for the development of new water bodies by next month,” they said.

The airport drain, which stretches across 2.5 km, will require 72,000 cu m of earth removal, of which 8,200 cu m has already been removed. The lining work has also begun simultaneously so as to maintain the pace of work and cause minimum traffic disruption, officials said, adding that the existing two drains at IGI Airport are insufficient and causes heavy waterlogging.

“Heavy waterlogging sometimes leads to cancellation of flights for several days. Due to this, the airport has been forced to shut occasionally,” the officials added.

Advertisement

The airport drain will be capable of discharging 70 cu m of water per second during heavy rain. The drain will start from inside the IGI Airport premises, pass beneath the railway tracks adjoining the airport boundary in Dwarka Sector 8 and will connect to DDA’s Trunk Drain-2 (TD-2) that will further channelise the rainwater to the Najafgarh Drain, officials explained.

While the construction of the drain within the airport premises will be done by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the Northern Railway is constructing a culvert over the railway land and the remaining construction work will be carried out by the DDA. The airport drain will be 20 metres wide and will have a depth of 2 metres, said officials.

Dwarka is one of Asia’s largest sub-cities and owing to its proximity with IGI Airport and the neighbouring city of Gurgaon, it has emerged as the fastest-growing residential sector in the national Capital with a population of over 30 lakh.