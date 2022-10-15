New trial at Delhi’s Signature Bridge to reduce fatalities, make stretch safer

Signature Bridge in Northeast Delhi, connecting Wazirabad to the Central part of the city across the Yamuna, has reported 53 road crashes and 17 fatal cases between 2018 and 2021, as per officials. In an attempt to resolve this and make the busy stretch safer for commuters, the Delhi government has launched a month-long ‘tactical urbanism trial’ at the bridge under its ‘Delhi 2047’ initiative.

According to officials, the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) has been working to reduce road crash fatalities and injuries on selected high-fatality intersections in Delhi by facilitating their adoption under tactical urbanism trials.

“Between 2018 and 2021, Signature Bridge witnessed 53 road crashes and 17 fatalities. The structural changes undertaken through redesigning under the project have already led to an 83% increase in the availability of a safe pedestrian and public zone in and around the bridge,” said an official.

Officials said the impact after reducing conflict points on the bridge, being undertaken by narrowing, merging and diverging angles and approach lanes, will be quantified after the conclusion of the trial on November 6.

Apart from this, the government has implemented tactical urbanism trials at four other stretches — Bhalswa Chowk, Rajghat Intersection, Gandhi Vihar and Burari Chowk. The main objective behind this initiative is to reduce high-fatality intersections and make them accessible for all road users, including pedestrians and the differently abled.

“The trials are aimed at proposing and finding proof-of-concept for solutions that address the challenges identified on Delhi roads. The trials so far have proven that such low-cost solutions can have a significant impact by reducing the number of crash fatalities on target sites and stretches to zero,” said DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah.

“The trials were successfully implemented in other intersections and the result was good. At Rajghat Intersection, pedestrian conflict was reduced by 32% and vehicular conflict by 81%. Similarly, at Bhalswa Chowk, tactical redesigning led to a 50% reduction in pedestrian conflict and a 51% reduction in pedestrian distance exposure at Burari Chowk and exposure time by 52%. Based on the findings of these trials, permanent interventions have been suggested to civic agencies,” said officials.