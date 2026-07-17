New target for Delhi Health Department: 1.49 lakh HPV vaccinations in 100 days

Officials said the fresh target comes after the Delhi Health department reviewed the campaign's progress following its initial 90 days and concluded that deeper engagement with schools would be critical to accelerating coverage.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
4 min readNew DelhiJul 17, 2026 01:40 AM IST
Delhi HPV vaccinations in 100 days, HPV vaccinations in 100 days, HPV vaccinations, delhi HPV vaccinations, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsAccording to officials, combating misinformation in Delhi requires a different strategy than in many other parts of the country because of the rapid spread of health-related rumours through social media.
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More than four months after India launched its nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme for 14-year-old girls, Delhi has administered roughly 13,500 vaccine doses, prompting the state government to launch a renewed push in schools with an ambitious target of vaccinating 1.49 lakh girls over the next 100 days, The Indian Express has learnt.

Officials said the fresh target comes after the Delhi Health department reviewed the campaign’s progress following its initial 90 days and concluded that deeper engagement with schools would be critical to accelerating coverage.

“After the initial 90 days, we reviewed the progress on the ground and decided to re-approach the Education department for its full cooperation at the school level. We are giving this initiative a renewed push since schools have now opened up after summer vacation. We aim to achieve 1.49 lakh vaccinations in 100 days,” a Health department official told The Indian Express.

India rolled out its national HPV vaccination programme on February 28 to protect 14-year-old girls against cervical cancer, aiming to vaccinate nearly 1.15 crore girls annually across states and Union Territories.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India and remains one of the country’s leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women.

While Delhi’s coverage has steadily risen from around 11,000 doses reported in May to approximately 13,500 now, officials acknowledged that progress has been slower than anticipated, largely because schools were occupied with examinations before closing for the summer vacation.

“We had first written to the Education department in March seeking its cooperation in spreading awareness about the vaccination drive. But soon, examinations started in schools and then summer vacation began, creating a gap of nearly over a month. That is why the progress slowed,” the official said.

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With schools reopening, the Health department has once again reached out to Education authorities, holding both virtual and in-person meetings with deputy directors of education (DDEs) across districts as well as school principals.

“We are personally and virtually interacting with each DDE in every zone and with principals to push the programme. Doctors from our department are visiting schools on the ground to spread awareness about HPV and the vaccine. We have resent the parent consent forms for the vaccination too,” the official said.

Alongside school outreach, the department has intensified its communication campaign to counter vaccine hesitancy, which officials continue to identify as one of the programme’s biggest challenges.

“We are actively circulating videos explaining the benefits of the vaccine and myth-busting misinformation. Many people have fears, so we are sharing videos of senior doctors explaining why people should not believe rumours,” the official said.

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Officials are also using testimonials from women who received HPV vaccines years ago to reassure parents. “We are showing videos of women and their success stories. Several women who received the vaccine in 2009 have now given birth and are healthy and happy,” the official said.

According to officials, combating misinformation in Delhi requires a different strategy than in many other parts of the country because of the rapid spread of health-related rumours through social media.

“In a place like Delhi, spreading awareness is tricky because the urban population is highly exposed to misinformation circulating on social media,” the official said. “During the summer vacation, we remained closely engaged with ASHA workers, but mobilising government schools has a much greater impact and produces better outcomes.”

The renewed campaign will focus heavily on government schools, with health officials expecting classroom-based awareness sessions, counselling of parents and coordinated efforts between teachers and healthcare workers to significantly improve vaccine uptake over the next three months.

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The HPV vaccine protects against the virus responsible for nearly all cases of cervical cancer. According to estimates from GLOBOCAN 2022 — published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) — India records more than 1.2 lakh new cervical cancer cases and nearly 80,000 deaths each year, making vaccination and early screening key pillars of the country’s cancer prevention strategy.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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