New stretches to be soon taken up under streetscaping of 540 km in Delhi

The officials of the Public Work Department (PWD) said that few more stretches will be redeveloped as a part of the 540 km redesign and streetscaping project. Work is already underway on seven stretches. The project was first announced by the Delhi government in 2019.

In a meeting on Saturday, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and PWD officials and consultants, a few new stretches were discussed and a final list will be made soon.

Earlier this year, an outlay of Rs 500 crore had been proposed for the beautification of over 500 km across approximately 150 stretches. The project is expected to be completed by 2023. The roads that were discussed included Majlis Park to Azadpur, K.N. Katju Marg, Road no 58 near Leela Hotel, Shanti Van road, Road opposite India Habitat Centre, Tikri Border Entry, Road no 59 near Signature Bridge, and Nelson Mandela Marg.

An official working on the project said, “A few roads had been discussed with the consultants, but these are only temporary. A final list will be made soon.” The stretches will be treated as samples for the project. The stretches range from 700 metre to 1.2 km.

In April, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had inspected Sriniwaspuri, Ring Road, where redevelopment work had started. The seven stretches that had previously been taken up, stretched over 35 km and are expected to be completed by October this year. An official working on the stretches said that they are all in different stages of progress, at the moment.

The stretches where work is already going on, include Wazirpur Depot Crossing to Rithala Metro Station, Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, Shiv Das Puri Marg to Patel Road, Moti Nagar t-Point to Pusa Road, and Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor on Vikas Marg.

Officials of the PWD said that the project will include redesigning the footpaths, increasing green cover and planting new trees, new lighting in the area, creating cycle tracks, and redesigning the drainage in a few areas. Trees like Palm, Kadamba, and Neem will be planted. The official said that this is only a rough sketch and the final plan will be made after carrying out assessments.

The aim of redesigning the roads is to decongest the roads, ensure smooth traffic, while also improving the overall aesthetic of the roads.