New slum rehabilitation policy for Delhi ready, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, has been finalised, and directed the Delhi government to notify it at the earliest.

Chairing a review meeting on slum rehabilitation, Shah asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to issue tenders for five Jhuggi Jhopdi (JJ) clusters within 45 days.

The Union Minister also directed officials to prepare project documents and tender forms for 50 additional JJ clusters. According to officials, the decisions taken at the meeting are expected to benefit around four lakh families living in Delhi’s JJ clusters.