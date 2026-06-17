New slum rehabilitation policy for Delhi ready, says Amit Shah

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, has been finalised, and directed the Delhi government to notify it at the earliest.
Chairing a review meeting on slum rehabilitation, Shah asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to issue tenders for five Jhuggi Jhopdi (JJ) clusters within 45 days.
The Union Minister also directed officials to prepare project documents and tender forms for 50 additional JJ clusters. According to officials, the decisions taken at the meeting are expected to benefit around four lakh families living in Delhi’s JJ clusters.
In a push for time-bound implementation, Shah said the Delhi government should float tenders for at least five public-private partnership-based rehabilitation projects every month.
He said rehabilitation colonies should be planned with adequate social infrastructure, including anganwadi centres, schools, health centres and playgrounds.
Shah also said the eligibility cut-off date for JJ clusters should be January 1, 2025.
The meeting was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s Urban Development Minister, the Union Home Secretary, the Delhi Chief Secretary and other senior officials.
Shah said the Centre was committed to the welfare of the poor under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
The Indian Express had earlier reported that there are 675 slums in the Capital under the Delhi government’s Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Of these, 376 are on government land and come under the DDA jurisdiction, while 299 come under DUSIB’s jurisdiction.
The DDA’s 2007 slum rehabilitation policy covers public private partnerships in redevelopment of slums, but the implementation has been slow. DDA had floated a tender in 2022 for six such projects, but found no takers. The Delhi government’s Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015, includes in-situ rehabilitation or development of alternate housing within 5km.
According to sources, previous attempts in this direction failed due to lack of viability gap funding for the projects with the last unsuccessful tender aimed at the in-situ rehabilitation of such clusters in Delhi floated in 2022.
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