New SDMC norms make renewal of licenses for running restaurants, bars and salons easier

Outside a restaurant in New Delhi (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to ease the norms of renewal of various licenses pertaining to health and veterinary trade and storage.

The corporation has extended the validity of these license renewals from the existing one-year period to a period of three years.

An order issued by SDMC’s Factory Licensing Department has allowed health trade, storage license, licenses for running restaurants, hotels of all categories, bars, salons, licenses for Domestic Animals, Chicken Mutton Shops, Diaries, New General Trade, Storage License. New Factory License renewal can be done from existing one year period to three years, said SDMC.

The agency has now given options of renewal of one year, two years, and three years at the time of renewal. Earlier, the facility for renewal of license was for one year only, said a senior official.

SDMC said that the aim was to help in reducing the compliance burden of business units and entities while applying for renewal of license and help business owners who suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

This is an attempt to improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), said a senior official.